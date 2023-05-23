Police appeal to help trace 51-year-old man reported missing from Galashiels

A 51-year-old man from Galashiels has been missing since Sunday, with an appeal made to help trace him as soon as possible amid growing concerns for his welfare.

Police Scotland is appealing for the public’s assistance to help trace Bruce Dodds, who was last seen in the Currie Road area of Galashiels around 9pm on Sunday, May 21. He is described as white, around 5ft 10 in height, of medium build, and bald. When last seen he was wearing a red coat, red jumper, blue jeans, and carrying a small black rucksack.

Inspector Billy Telford said: “Enquiries are continuing to trace Bruce and we are growing concerned for his welfare. Bruce was last seen in Galashiels, however, he may have travelled to Selkirk. We would appeal to anyone who may have seen Bruce or has any information on his whereabouts to please contact police.”

