News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Missing person Michael Williams: Police say there are growing concerns for 71-year-old last seen on Tuesday

Police in Edinburgh appeal for help in tracing man missing from Stockbridge
By Ian Swanson
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST

Police in Edinburgh say there are growing concerns for the welfare of a 71-year-old man reported missing from Stockbridge.

Michael Williams was last seen around 7am on Tuesday, July 4, in Haugh Street and police are appealing for help to trace him. He is described as around 5ft 10in tall and of slim to medium build. He is bald with a short, goatee beard and wears glasses. He is thought to be wearing a green shirt, burgundy braces, tan-coloured trousers and dark-blue trainers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police Scotland’s Inspector Alison Lawrie said: “This is out of character for Michael and concerns are growing for his welfare. I am appealing to anyone who might have seen him, or if Michael himself sees this appeal, to please get in touch with officers.” Anyone with information is asked call 101, quoting reference number 0947 of July 4, 2023.

Michael Williams, 71, was last seen in Haugh Street, Stockbridge, at around 7am on Tuesday, July 4.Michael Williams, 71, was last seen in Haugh Street, Stockbridge, at around 7am on Tuesday, July 4.
Michael Williams, 71, was last seen in Haugh Street, Stockbridge, at around 7am on Tuesday, July 4.
Most Popular

A68 crash sees three men taken to Edinburgh hospital and road closed for more than four hours

Related topics:Michael WilliamsPoliceEdinburghPolice Scotland