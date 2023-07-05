Police in Edinburgh say there are growing concerns for the welfare of a 71-year-old man reported missing from Stockbridge.

Michael Williams was last seen around 7am on Tuesday, July 4, in Haugh Street and police are appealing for help to trace him. He is described as around 5ft 10in tall and of slim to medium build. He is bald with a short, goatee beard and wears glasses. He is thought to be wearing a green shirt, burgundy braces, tan-coloured trousers and dark-blue trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland’s Inspector Alison Lawrie said: “This is out of character for Michael and concerns are growing for his welfare. I am appealing to anyone who might have seen him, or if Michael himself sees this appeal, to please get in touch with officers.” Anyone with information is asked call 101, quoting reference number 0947 of July 4, 2023.