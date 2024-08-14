Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 14-year-girl from West Lothian who is missing was last seen leaving a family member’s home last Friday.

Police are appealing for help to trace missing teenager Eva Brown, who was last seen leaving a family member’s home in Winchburgh on Friday, August 9.

She said she was going to stay with friends in Glasgow but has not been in contact since Sunday, August 11.

Eva is described as a white female, 5ft 6, of slim build with medium length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey top, grey joggers, black trainers and was carrying a black backpack.

She is known to spend time in Glasgow City Centre, Aberdeen, Mallaig, West Lothian and Whitley Bay, Northumbria.

Sergeant Chris Ashley said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned about Eva particularly given her age and the number of days she has not been in touch. We would urge members of the public to please keep a look out for her and report any potential sightings to us.

“We would also ask Eva to please make contact with someone to let them know she is safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1258 of Tuesday, 13 August, 2024.