Monifieth beach: Woman's body found on beach near Dundee, Police Scotland say

A woman’s body was reportedly discovered on Monifieth Beach in Dundee on Friday morning.

By Beth Murray
Friday, 21st January 2022, 9:06 pm

The body of a woman was found on a beach near Dundee, with Coastguard crews called in to help with its recovery.

Emergency services were called to Monifieth beach, near the city, on Friday after the body was found, which is believed to be that of a woman who went missing earlier in the week.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At around 9.35am on Friday January 21 police were called after the body of a woman was found on Monifieth beach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"Formal identification is still to take place, however officers believe she was missing from the Fife (area) on Monday January 17.

"The missing woman's family has been informed."

The Coastguard said it had been called to support the operation, at the request of the Scottish Ambulance Service, which was also at the scene.

The Police Scotland spokesman said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Woman's body reportedly found on Dundee beach

Read More

Read More
Nicholas Rossi: Man denies being international fugitive wanted in the States

A message from the EditorThank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.