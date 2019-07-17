Month long cocktail festival returns to Leith for second year

A cocktail festival returns to Leith this August for the second year running and will see 18 bars whip up creative signature drinks.

Launching on 1 August, Chill Fest Leith will start a month-long celebration of the area’s bar scene.

Chill Fest returns to Leith for the second year running.

Offering a more relaxed alternative to the frenzy of the Fringe, it will encourage both locals and visitors alike to leave the city centre and embrace a more laid-back lifestyle by The Shore.

After the success of last year’s festival, and subsequently their festive version, Yule Fest, Chill Fest features both old favourites and brand-new bars who will each create their own signature cocktail.

Bars including Sofi’s, The Lioness of Leith and Roseleaf will be returning to Chill Fest for 2019, and will be joined by some new additions such as Nauticus, Brass Monkey and the Scotch Malt Whisky Society.

Kyle Jamieson, co-owner of Nauticus says: “As a bar that’s focused very much on local Scottish produce, we’re delighted to be taking part in Chill Fest, a celebration of the amazing, unique community we have here in Leith.

“We can’t wait for visitors to try our signature G’n’Tea cocktail, and we’ll definitely be sampling the tipples from our neighbouring bars too.”

Visitors will be able to purchase a wristband for £5 which is valid for the whole month and profits will be donated to local Leith charity, The Junction which supports the health and wellbeing of young people in North Edinburgh.

Vicki Watson, fundraiser at The Junction comments: “We are really excited to have been chosen to benefit as this year's charity for Chill Fest Leith.

“Funds raised through Chill Fest will help us to continue to offer vital services, helping young people learn to help themselves and reach their full potential, which in turn has a positive effect on our community.”

The wristband can be shown at participating Leith bars and festival-goers can then enjoy each venue’s exciting signature cocktail for just £5.

There will also be masterclasses and events at Chill Fest partner bars throughout the month.

Chill Fest Leith is organised by the team behind the Boda Bar Group and sponsored by Kinrara Gin and Central Taxis.

Luke Fenton from Kinrara Gin comments: "We're so excited to be working with Chill Fest and the fantastic local pubs and bars in Leith this summer.

“Being based in the Highlands, we fully appreciate the need for great surroundings and great company, as well as the time to chill and remove ourselves from the hustle and bustle!

“We look forward to seeing a wide range of exciting cocktails, some made with our Highland Dry and Hibiscus Gins, shaken up by the best bar teams Edinburgh has to offer."

Chill Fest Leith will take place between 1 August and 31 August. Wristbands can be purchased from www.leithchillfest.com .

The full list of bars participating in Chill Fest Leith are:

Joseph Pearce

Roseleaf

The Granary

The Windsor

Victoria

Teuchters Landing

Sofi’s

The Barologist

The Lioness of Leith

Tapa

Toast

Finn & Bear

Brass Monkey

The Mousetrap

Nauticus

Woodland Creatures

Scotch Malt Whisky Society

