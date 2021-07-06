Mother's pride as Edinburgh schoolboy completes Olympic torch relay in brother's memory

Edinburgh Academy schoolboy Daniel, brother of the late Matthew Tambyraja, led the charge in the touching charity effort.

Pupils from Edinburgh Academy took part in the special event to raise funds for Friends of Braidburn School in memory of Matthew Tambyraja who sadly died in June.

Leading the charge was Matthew’s brother, Daniel, who attends Edinburgh Academy, and set out to raise funds for the charity with a little help from his P6K classmates.

The children set out on their fundraising journey by running a vast distance in support of their classmate.

They covered an impressive 365km, with many running extra in a touching show of support.

From Trinity to Colinton, and Duddingston to North Berwick, as well as a few hills in between, the children carried an Olympic torch which had featured in the 2012 London Olympics.

Altogether, 23 pupils and four teachers managed close to half a million steps in a united display of support for Daniel and his family.

Matthew’s mother, Dr Carrie McCrea-Routray, was deeply touched by the support offered to her sons.

She commented: “When the parents and children suggested this, we could never have imagined that we would raise such a phenomenal amount of money and receive so much support along the way.

"We are delighted to give back to a school which Matthew loved and which gave him so many happy memories.

"Daniel adored his brother and being able to participate in the relay with his classmates to help Matthew’s friends was very important to him.”

Daniel himself covered two legs and the second saw him cycle from his home in Danderhall to Braidburn School on Oxgangs Road North, where his brother Matthew spent so many happy years.

The incredible fundraising campaign caught the eye of some of Scotland’s leading sports persons such as Scottish Rugby’s interim head coach, Mike Blair along with Blair Kinghorn both of whom attended Edinburgh Academy.

The group’s class teacher, Nicola Kelly, started off the race, with Edinburgh Academy head teacher, Gavin Calder covering the most miles with an impressive cycle to North Berwick.

Mr Calder said: “I am delighted to support this very special enterprise and am proud of the heartwarming way in which the Edinburgh Academy community has rallied round at this awful time for Daniel and his family.”

Hearts stars past and present, including John Robertson, Neil McCann, John Souttar and Craig Halkett also lent their voice of support for the charity effort, with Hibs manager Jack Ross, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson and former Hibs and Celtic player and Scotland internationalist Scott Brown sending in messages too.

Head teacher of Braidburn School, Catriona Weir said, “The funds raised in memory of Matthew will enrich the lives of all children and young people at Braidburn.

"Matthew brought so much to the school and we miss his cheery wee face every day. He will always hold a very special place in the hearts of all learners and staff at Braidburn.”

