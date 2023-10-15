Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A mum-of-three said she is fuming after a leak reported last week has still not been repaired, leaving her in a freezing flat with no heating or hot water for three days and sodding wet carpets.

Emma Fynan first reported the leak in her lower villa flat in Wester Drylaw on Thursday after finding the carpet in her daughter’s bedroom soaked through. When the repairs team came out on Friday they said they didn’t know what was causing it. The 32-year-old was told an engineer would need to check the boiler and the upstairs flat to try and identify the source of the leak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Later on Friday afternoon when no engineer had appeared she called the repairs team again. Water was still pouring into the house. But Ms Fynan, who has an eleven month old baby, was told the job hadn't been booked. When the team got through to an engineer they ‘refused’ to come out because it was ‘too big a job’, she said.

The leak was reported on Thursday, 12 October

Ms Fynan told the Evening News: “I first reported the leak on Thursday. I found a small patch of water in my daughter's bedroom carpet. I thought maybe she had spilled something. Then a few hours later the whole carpet was soaking through. I called straight away and they came out within a few hours. They told me they couldn't fix it and didn't know where the leak was coming from. They told us we’d need an engineer out and to turn the boiler off. They said they’d check upstairs in case it was coming from there. I talked to my neighbour upstairs. They also told her to turn off her boiler but said the leak wasn’t coming from her flat. We both called repairs again later on Friday afternoon to find out when they were coming. Water was still coming into the house.

"But I was told the engineer refused to come because it was too big a job. They said it could take a couple of days. I was raging. It’s just ridiculous. The job had been booked for early on the Friday but they didn’t turn up until nearly lunchtime.”

"I have two kids with ADHD and an eleven month old baby. It’s freezing. We’ve had to put on tracksuits and housecoat to go to bed. I can’t bath the baby. And she's not well now. She woke up on Saturday with a cold. It’s causing a lot of damage too. We recently got new carpets and underlay. It’s all ruined. And in my daughter’s room by the cupboards it smells of fish. It’s horrible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The repairs team said they would investigate the leak and send an inspector next week to assess the damage.

The bedroom carpets are ruined

Ms Fynan added. “I have been scared to leave in case it got much worse. I was told to call back again on Monday to raise a job. But I’m worried we’ll just be fobbed off again. They haven’t given us much information, we've been kept in the dark. It’s not a way to treat anyone let alone a mum with three kids.”