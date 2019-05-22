Musical celebration of Muriel Spark to take centre stage at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

A new musical celebration of the literary legacy of Muriel Spark will take centre stage in an official £550,000 showcase of Scottish work at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Shows inspired by an actor's experiences after arriving in Britain as a 11-year-old Kosovan asylum seeker, the reality of life as a military drone worker, and an exploration of colonialism and slavery by a Kenyan storyteller who has relocated to Scotland will feature in the flagship programme.

The "Made in Scotland" initiative, now in its 11 year after being instigated by the Scottish Government, will feature 22 different music, theatre and dance productions across the Fringe.

Other highlights include the creation of a multi-sensory, audio-visual pop-up playground, a new 100-seater music venue made out of upcycled pianos and a "little top" circus experience for babies.

Saxophonist Raymond Macdonald is behind the musical show, which will see a specially-created band perform work inspired by Spark's most memorable novels, themes and characters.

The show has been announced as part of the Made in Scotland showcase following a 12-month celebration of Spark to coincide with the 100th anniversary of her birth in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh-based Mara Menzies, who specialises in staging theatre productions bringing African stories to life, will be unveiling Blood and Gold, a show about a dying mother's gift of a box to her daughter containing clues to a priceless treasure.

How Not To Drown, part of the Traverse's Fringe programme, will see Dritan Kastrati recall his perilous journey from Kosovo to the UK with a gang of human traffickers and his fight for survival in the country system.

Drone, which will be staged at Summerhall, will deply a mixture of theatre, music, video and poetry to examine how unmanned aerial vehicles have become "the technology of a neurotic century."