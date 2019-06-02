Musselburgh Ladies Day 2019: Can you spot yourself in our picture gallery?

2019 proved to be another successful event with tickets selling out for the 12th year in a row. Can you spot yourself or your friends in our picture gallery?
View more
It’s one of the most popular days on the Scottish racing calendar. Musselburgh Ladies Day sees thousands of punters dressing up and heading for the historic racecourse in East Lothian.
2019 proved to be another successful event with tickets selling out for the 12th year in a row. Can you spot yourself or your friends in our picture gallery?