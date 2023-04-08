News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
4 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
4 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
5 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
5 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Musselburgh Racecourse Corgi Derby: 18 adorable photos of 2023 dog race with Judy Murray hosting

Musselburgh Racecourse hosts adorable Corgi Derby on Easter Saturday 2023

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 8th Apr 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 15:05 BST

The most adorable event of the year has happened once again at Musselburgh Racecourse. A clutch of impossibly fluffy four-legged-friends raced to be crowned champion of the Corgi Derby on Easter Saturday, April 8. But only one pup could win! Here is a gallery of the photos showing the delightful action unfold in the East Lothian town.

Musselburgh Races: 20 pictures showing what the famous East Lothian racecourse looked like half a century ago

Ready, steady...GO!

1. Corgi Derby

Ready, steady...GO! Photo: PA

Photo Sales
Participants take part in the Corgi Derby at Musselburgh Racecourse as part of its Easter Saturday race day celebration.

2. Corgi Derby

Participants take part in the Corgi Derby at Musselburgh Racecourse as part of its Easter Saturday race day celebration. Photo: Lesley Martin

Photo Sales
Nine-year-old Claudia Green from Port Seaton with Paddy, a distant relative of the Queen Elizabeth II's corgis.

3. Corgi Derby

Nine-year-old Claudia Green from Port Seaton with Paddy, a distant relative of the Queen Elizabeth II's corgis. Photo: Lesley Martin

Photo Sales
Participants wait to take part in the Corgi Derby at Musselburgh Racecourse.

4. Corgi Derby

Participants wait to take part in the Corgi Derby at Musselburgh Racecourse. Photo: Lesley Martin

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Musselburgh RacecourseEast Lothian