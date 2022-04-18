The crowd cheered as Enemy crossed the winning post on Easter Saturday in a thrilling finish to the Queen's Cup.

The horse, ridden by Danny Tudhope, may have won the main event – coming in from last to first during the one mile six furlong race – but the star attraction was the Mini Queen’s Cup which started the day.

Donning orange silks, five-year-old Nikola Sinapov took first place on Inveresk Boy, with riders Theo McGhee, Annabelle Hart and Finlay Ross also galloping across the finish line on their bouncy horses. After the race, the four youngsters were rewarded with well-deserved Easter eggs.

Here are some pictures from the day – can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

1. Fun with friends Debbie Cringles, Steven Cringles, Stuart Irvine, Claire Irvine, Matthew Norris and Ashley Hodgson enjoy a day at the races.

2. Fun for all ages Jade and Steph celebrate the day with Lochlan, Shay and Bobby, all aged four.

3. And they're off! Racegoers cheer for their horses as they approach the finish line.

4. A family affair The McBain and Gillfillan families headed to Musselburgh to celebrate Gary McBain's 40th birthday.