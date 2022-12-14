Katie invested her funding in hand cycles so that she could get out with her camera and get back into nature

Katie Renker, 25, who lives in Musselburgh, spent six months in rehab – adapting to life in a wheelchair – after breaking her neck as a result of the tragedy.

Now, with help from Independent Living Fund (ILF) Scotland, she is enjoying many of the hobbies she was passionate about before the accident, including cycling and photography – even climbing trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A public body supported by the Scottish Government, ILF has awarded more than £10million of funding to more than 5000 people through its life-changing Transition Fund in the five years since it was established.

Teacher Katie Renker has rediscovered her love of tree-climbing

Katie’s achievements and those of other young Scots who have benefitted from the fund were celebrated at a fifth anniversary event held recently to coincide with United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

A teacher at Bonnyrigg Primary School in Midlothian, Katie, says the financial support and guidance she received has allowed her to ‘live again’ – giving her the confidence and ability to re-engage with her interests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I've started cycling to work with the hand cycle that they funded, it’s just given me that confidence and that ability to feel myself again and to contribute to society in a way that I used to before. I spent six months in hospital learning how to not die, but they never taught me how to live.

“The ILF Transition Fund has enabled me to get back to what it is and what it means to be a human and to live, and to think about the things that make us passionate and make us happy. I think that's an investment in our health as well as our wellbeing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photographer has always been one of Katie's passions

Katie, who is termed as tetraplegic, invested her funding in hand cycles so that she could get out with her camera and get back into nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What's really special about ILF is they trust you to invest the money where you think is best. To anyone considering applying for the Transition Fund, I couldn't recommend it more. Think about all the dreams that you have and put it in a creative way to them,” she added.

‘We are determined to improve the support offered to young people’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The anniversary celebration was attended by Maree Todd MSP, Minister for Public Health, Women’s Health and Sport, who announced the launch of the new Transition Fund Technology Grant.

“The Scottish Government fully recognises the challenges that many young disabled people experience as they transition to adult life and we are determined to improve the support offered to young people during this important period of their lives,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad