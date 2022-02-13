A blue plaque has been placed high up on a building in the Edinburgh’s Old Town and reads “This House Belongs To Lionel Richie”.

The unusual marker also has the words “The Society For The Promotion Of Historic Buildings” emblazoned on it.

Blue plaques are usually placed on buildings throughout the UK to honour notable historical figures who lived there in the past.

Lionel Richie on stage at Edinburgh Castle in 2015. Inset - the blue plaque.

Tourist Angela Daly, from Dublin, was left intrigued after spotting the sign during a visit last week.

Angela, 54, said: “My husband and I were walking down Blair Street when we saw the plaque to Lionel Richie up on the front of a building.

“I’m a bit of a fan and was quite excited as I’ve never heard he owns any property in Scotland.

The plaque on the side of the building in Blair Street

“It is in the city centre, but to be honest it’s a very grubby street and doesn’t look like the sort of place a multi-millionaire would own a flat.

“But it wasn’t until later I was thinking about it and realised these plaques are usually put up in tribute to historical figures - not to people who are still living.

“I’m a bit puzzled by it all because if it isn’t real then surely the council would have had it taken down.”

The blue Commemorative Plaque Scheme is run by Historic Environment Scotland and its website states recipients have to be dead for at least 20 years and born more than 100 years ago.

A spokesperson said it had had “no involvement” in the placing of the Lionel Richie plaque.

