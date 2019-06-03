Nandos rival is cock of the walk in Gorgie Edinburgh

Popular Piri Piri chicken joint Pepe's is coming home to roost in the site of the former Chesser Inn.

It will be the first Pepe's in Edinburgh following growing popularity across the UK including one in Rosyth, Falkirk and three in Glasgow.

Chesser Inn on Gorgie Road.

The fresh flame-grilled chicken outlet has earmarked the site of the old Chesser Inn on Gorgie Road but is yet to announce when it will open.

The pub, which used to be a favoured hang out for Hearts' fans, was reincarnated as a Chinese buffet and karaoke bar Yung Fen and a church before it was snapped up by Pepe's.

In a similar set up to the high street's Peri Peri chicken tearaway champion Nandos, Pepe's offers customer customisable chicken marinades from the most mild, mango and lime, to extra hot.

The menu also includes chicken burgers, tortilla filled with chicken strips, chicken wings as well as veggie options such as paneer wrap and vegetarian burger.

Opening in 2007 in Watford, the founders said their mission is to serve freshly cooked food that’s good to your taste-buds as well as your health "with a few naughty temptations thrown in".

They promise high quality ingredients from carefully selected suppliers and food cooked in the healthiest possible way - steam cooked and grilled to order.