Franck Ribière, known for his films Steak Revolution and Wagyu Confidential, will be at Bonnie & Wild on Thursday, 7 October.

Director Franck Ribière, renowned for his Netflix films Steak (R)evolution and Wagyu Confidential, is taking part in an exclusive ‘Meat and the Maker’ event with MacDuff Butcher at Bonnie & Wild’s Scottish Marketplace in St James Quarter next Thursday (October 7).

The event will celebrate both the release of Ribière’snew film, Look Back in Angus, and the return of Native Angus beef, charting its story from being on the “critically endangered list” and the compelling 30-year mission to bring it back to Scotland’s kitchens and dining tables.

Andrew Duff, of MacDuff 1890, said: “This ‘Meat and the Maker’ event is for everyone interested in where their beef comes from.

“We’re excited that Franck Ribière will be there to discuss his own filmmaking background, and we’re also giving attendees the opportunity to buy this exclusive pure Scotch beef for the very first time in 30 years.”

Ribiere said: “I’m thrilled to be part of this new opening in Edinburgh. I’ve known Andrew for a while now and I know his true dedication to good meat and good food.

“Also, having Native Angus meat for the show is quite a dream too.”

Duff explained that it was a small cattle farm in the north of Scotland that deserves the credit for saving the Native Angus breed, which was being lost while in competition with the larger continental breeds such as charolais and limousin.

He explained: “The campaign to save the species was championed by Geordie and Julia Soutar of Kingston Farm, up near Forfar.

“In the 1990s, there were only 27 Native Angus cows left in existence, and over the past quarter century Geordie and Julia have sourced the last remaining Native Angus cows, including their genetics, semen and embryos, to save the breed.

“Now, Dunlouise is the only farm in the world to hold all nine original Native Angus bloodlines.”

Those attending next week’s event will have exclusive access to cuts of Native Angus beef, which will be available on the night from MacDuff’s butcher counter at Bonnie & Wild’s Scottish Marketplace.

Tickets to this special event are on sale now from Eventbrite.

