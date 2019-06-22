New batch of Yeezy trainers sees 150 camp outside Princes Street Foot Locker

A shopping frenzy was witnessed in Edinburgh this morning as scores of eager sports gear fans queued to grab a pair of the latest Kanye West trainers.

More than 150 people camped outside Foot Locker on Princes Street hopeful of snapping up a pair of Yeezy trainers.

A Foot Locker manager said there were around 150 people queued outside when staff arrived at 6am. Picture: Submitted

A new batch of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 shoes went on sale at the store this morning following an earlier release on 7 June

A passerby captured photos of desperate sports gear fans queued outside the shop before midnight last night.

Priced at £179.99, the latest batch vanished within just 45 minutes with up to 150 camped outside when staff arrived at 6am, a manager at Princes Street's Foot Locker branch confirmed.

The new batch of the designer shoes went on sale this morning. Picture: Submitted

Speaking to the Evening News, the manager, who wished to remain anonymous, commented: "We sold out just as quick this morning as the previous release - it was crazy. I'd estimate there were at least 150 people outside when we first arrived at 6am.

"Gone are the days of standing, though, they were very prepared and some had professional camping gear."

The designer shoe line is owned by American rapper Kanye West with some models retailing for tens of thousands of pounds.

It is understood that the Footlocker store will receive a new batch of the popular trainers in July, but an exact date has yet to be confirmed.