New BBC drama Guilt set in Leith was filmed in East Kilbride due to 'hellish' tourists, high costs and logistics

A new BBC Scotland drama used East Kilbride as a stand-in for Leith due to "hellish" tourists and high costs for filming.

In an interview with the website Broadcast, cast and crew of Guilt criticised the Capital's ability to host filming, despite high-value productions including Fast and Furious and Will Ferrell's new Eurovision film also having production take place in the city.

The drama was mostly filmed at Parkhouse Business Park in Glasgow, but scenes supposedly set in Leith were instead filmed in East Kilbride.

Guilt was filmed in Edinburgh

He said: "It’s difficult to facilitate filming there – it’s very rare to get any space to park your big vehicles, and if you find a site, it will probably have been built on six months later.

Producer Jules Hussey added: "The tourist footfall alone in Edinburgh makes getting across town hellish.”

Due to Brexit security fears, they ended up using the building next door.

Ms Hussey said: "[Director Robbie McKillop] went into an office there and said, ‘I’d like to use this for filming’, just as we realised it was Bute House. That’s SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon’s residence,

"Bute House would have considered us going in, but there were serious security issues because of Brexit."

