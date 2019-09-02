New craft beer tap room opens in Edinburgh

The latest addition to Edinburgh’s craft beer scene opened its doors on Saturday 17 August.

Bellfield Brewery tap room, in Abbeyhill, is just a 10-minute walk from the Scottish Parliament and a stone’s throw from Meadowbank. And it is offering visitors the chance to try award-winning beers which are made for keg and cask on site.

There is an outside seating area where you can spot the Flying Scotsman

The tap room and brewhouse are wheelchair-accessible and Bellfield also welcomes families with children and visitors with friendly dogs on Fridays from 5pm until 10pm and on Saturdays from 2pm until 10pm.

Craft beer fans popping in for a drink will be able to book tours of the brewhouse with one of the two brewers and enjoy tasting the beers at the end of their tour.

Bellfield, which was founded in 2016 by two friends with coeliac, was created for those with gluten intolerances in mind as it is dedicated to creating a great tasting beer that is gluten-free.

Coeliac is a serious auto-immune disease caused by an allergy to gluten, which prevents sufferers from enjoying many normal products and mainstream beers.

Alistair Brown, managing director, said: “First and foremost, we aim to brew beers that taste great while also being gluten-free and vegan, so everyone can enjoy them.

“Many microbreweries like ourselves – including Barney’s, Campervan and Stewarts in Edinburgh – now have tap rooms where visitors can enjoy a beer that’s super-fresh, brewed on site.

“We are a short walk from the city centre, so we hope beer tourists, locals and craft beer enthusiasts will seek us out.

“Abbeyhill is fast becoming another lively Edinburgh ‘village’ with some great food and drink on offer, such as our lunchtime favourite, The Safari Lounge.”

Between the tap house and the brewery is a beer garden, which has tables and benches.

The tap room has a capacity of 130 and Bellfield plans to open a kitchen and have food trucks on site as well as regular events such as quiz nights, book clubs and film and music nights.

The brewery has won a number of awards, including being named UK winner in the 2019 World Beer Awards last week for its session ale.

Its current offerings include a lager, a pilsner and IPA as well as its session ale.