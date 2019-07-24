New Town restaurant launches summer menu and deals

New Town restaurant Blackwood’s Bar and Grill have welcomed new additions to their summer menu.

Situated within boutique hotel, Nira Caledonia, on Gloucester Place, Blackwood’s summer menu will continue with the theme of a shared dining experience.

The house speciality is the chateaubriand for two, sourced from Shaws Fine Meats, which is served with hand cut chips, vine-roasted cherry tomatoes, sautéed wild mushrooms, bearnaise and red wine reduction.

If booked directly with Nira Caledonia via the website, diners will be able to enjoy the speciality for £44 rather than £69.

Diners will also be able to enjoy new additions such as locally-sourced steaks and Loch Fyne oysters.

They have also added decadent sides like king prawns, macaroni cheese and a half rack of sticky whisky-glazed barbecue ribs to their menu.

Chris Lynch, General Manager at Nira Caledonia, said: “Our diners are often well-travelled, but we like to think our dishes are more stay-at-home.

“We source local and regional cuisine, featuring ingredients that are all farmed, caught or bred in Scotland. We place a huge focus on keeping food miles to a minimum.

“That’s why we choose high-quality suppliers in our area like Shaws Fine Meats, IJ Mellis and East Coast Cured to ensure our dishes retain that local touch.

“While we expect this new menu to attract those looking for something a bit special, there truly is a dish to suit every taste at Blackwood’s.”

All meat and fish at Blackwood’s is cooked on the restaurant’s specialist Josper grill – a charcoal, open flame grill which cooks at an ultra-high temperature to retain the natural moisture and flavour of the meat.

The restaurant are also currently offering a charcuterie for two and two glasses of Cannonberg cabernet sauvignon for £20, and a seafood sharing platter plus two glasses of Cannonberg chenin blanc for £25, both available between 5pm and 7pm.

