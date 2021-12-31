New Years Honours list 2022: All the New Year's Honours winners in Edinburgh and the Lothians for 2022 (Image credit: Ryan Buchanan/Contributed)

As 2021 draws to a close, the New Years Honours 2022 list will reward those whose efforts in local communities, academic study, arts, culture, sport and science have helped change lives in another challenging year.

Despite the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic on lives and communities across Scotland, the past year has also seen many people work harder than ever before to help others and assist those in need.

The British Honours system sees a wealth of individuals, from civil servants to fundraising champions, celebrated with accolades such as knighthoods, damehoods, CBEs and medals.

And the contributions of hard-working citizens in Edinburgh and the Lothians do not go unrecognised in this year’s New Years Honours list.

Here’s a breakdown of the different types of Honours and a full list of the people in Edinburgh and the surrounding Lothians named in the New Years Honours 2022 list.

What are the different types of Honours?

With a variety of honours available in the British Honours system, here’s what each New Years Honours award means:

KBE – Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire – the highest order in the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire which bestows the Knights Commander title of ‘Sir’ on an honouree.

CBE – Commander of the Order of the British Empire – the highest ranking Order of the British Empire award (excluding a knighthood/damehood) given in recognition for having a prominent role at national level, a leading role at regional level or for distinguished and innovative contribution to any area.

OBE - Officer of the Order of the British Empire – an OBE is the second highest ranking Order of the British Empire award given in recognition of a major contribution to local communities or for work gaining national importance.

MBE – Member of the Order of the British Empire – an MBE is the third highest ranking Order of the British Empire award, given to nominees who have made outstanding achievements or service to communities with a considerable and enduring impact.

BEM – British Empire Medal/Medallist of the British Empire – a British Empire Medal is awarded for those who have provided a practical, hands-on service or contribution to their local community.

East Lothian New Years Honours 2022 winners

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

John Gerard Timpson

Disability and Access Ambassador

For voluntary services to People with Disabilities and to the Financial Sector

(North Berwick, East Lothian)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

James Malcolm Sinclair

For services to Charity

(Dunbar, East Lothian)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Lesley Joan Winton

For services to Animal Welfare

(Tranent, East Lothian)

Edinburgh New Years Honours 2022 winners

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Dr John Ruthven Mitchell

Principal Medical Officer, Scottish Government

For services to Improving Mental Health in Scotland

Norman Loch Murray FRSE

Lately Chairman, Scottish Ballet

For services to the Arts

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Steven George McNeil Osborne

Pianist

For services to Music

Paul Robert Reddish

Chief Executive, Volunteering Matters and Chief Executive, ProjectScotland

For services to the Voluntary and Community Sector during Covid-19

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Professor Nazira Karodia

Lately Professor of Science Education, University of Wolverhampton

For services to the Chemical Sciences

Jacqueline Scott

Head Teacher, Trinity Primary School, Edinburgh

For services to Education

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Lately Community Champion, Morrisons

For services to the community in Edinburgh

Elizabeth Sandra Kinnear

Health, Safety and Sustainability Advisor, University of Edinburgh

For services to the Environment and to Charity

Margaret Worsfold

For services to British Ice Skating

Midlothian New Years Honours 2022 winners

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Rohini Sharma Joshi

Lately Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Manager, Trust Housing Association, Edinburgh

For services to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion

(Bonnyrigg, Midlothian)

