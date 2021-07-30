The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they received a report of a fire around 10.15 am on Friday.

The sent three appliances out to Niddrie Mill Avenue to attend a fire in the roof of a building.

Niddrie Mill Avenue: Emergency services called out to roof fire on Edinburgh residential street

One appliance remains on the scene to ensure the area is safe.

Police Scotland were also reportedly in attendance and have been approached for comment.

