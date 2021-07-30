Niddrie Mill Avenue: Emergency services called out to roof fire on Edinburgh residential street

Emergency services have been called out to a roof fire on a residential street in the Capital.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 30th July 2021, 1:03 pm
Updated Friday, 30th July 2021, 3:19 pm

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they received a report of a fire around 10.15 am on Friday.

The sent three appliances out to Niddrie Mill Avenue to attend a fire in the roof of a building.

One appliance remains on the scene to ensure the area is safe.

Police Scotland were also reportedly in attendance and have been approached for comment.

