Niddrie Mill Avenue: Emergency services called out to roof fire on Edinburgh residential street
Emergency services have been called out to a roof fire on a residential street in the Capital.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 1:03 pm
Friday, 30th July 2021, 3:19 pm
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they received a report of a fire around 10.15 am on Friday.
The sent three appliances out to Niddrie Mill Avenue to attend a fire in the roof of a building.
One appliance remains on the scene to ensure the area is safe.
Police Scotland were also reportedly in attendance and have been approached for comment.