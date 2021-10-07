Daniel Craig joked it would be an “absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood” as his Walk Of Fame star was unveiled. Photos: Getty Images

The 53-year-old Briton is the fourth James Bond actor to be honoured with a star on the popular Los Angeles tourist attraction.

He follows in the footsteps of Sir Roger Moore, David Niven and Pierce Brosnan – although the late great Sir Sean Connery does not have a star.

As Craig’s Walk Of Fame star was unveiled, he joked it would be an “absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood”.

The star is situtated at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard – a nod to the super spy’s famous nickname and just yards from that of Moore, who played Bond in seven films.

The honour comes as the latest James Bond movie – the last of Craig’s 15-year tenure as secret agent – continues to smash box office records.

Released last week, No Time To Die generated £25 million in its first three days – as well as grossing £89m internationally.

At Wednesday evening’s unveiling, Craig was introduced by franchise producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, as well as his No Time To Die co-star Rami Malek.

Before the cover was taken off his star, Craig, wearing a smart pale blue suit, said: “To Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, I thank you from the depth of my heart. Without you I would not be here today, thank you for those lovely words. Thank you to Rami for those beautiful, beautiful words.

“I never thought I would hear myself say this, but it’s an absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood.”

Craig added: “If happiness was measured by the company we keep, then me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man. So thank you very much.”

The first stars on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame were unveiled back in 1958.

They cost 50,000 dollars (£37,000) apiece, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said, with the money used to pay for the creation and installation of each star as well as maintenance of the wider attraction.

