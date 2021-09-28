The outfit worn by the late great Scottish actor is among 1,000 pieces of film and TV memorabilia worth an estimated £5.5 million due to go under the hammer.

Russell Crowe’s helmet from Gladiator and a signed hoverboard from Back To The Future Part II are among the lots that will feature in the Prop Store’s three-day auction in November.

The highest-valued item is a light-up X-wing filming miniature from 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which it is estimated will sell for between £200,000 and £300,000.

From the same film, a Stormtrooper helmet is expected to sell for between £100,000 and £150,000.

Also featured is a lenticular Mattel hoverboard from Back to the Future Part II signed by Michael J Fox, who played Marty McFly in the film trilogy.

A full-size T-800 endoskeleton from Terminator 2: Judgement Day has been valued between £60,000 and £80,000.

Maximus Decimus Meridius’ helmet from Sir Ridley Scott’s 2000 film Gladiator, worn by Crowe, also features.

It could sell for between £30,000 and £50,000.

Stephen Lane, Prop Store chief executive, said: “After our second hugely successful Los Angeles Entertainment Memorabilia live auction in the summer making over £5.1 million, Prop Store is back again, bigger and better than ever with a superb collection of over 1,000 lots up for sale.”

A preview will take pace at the Prop Store office facility in Hertfordshire between October 12 and November 11 with more than 120 lots.

The auction will take place November 9-11.

