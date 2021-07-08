North Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team, Dunbar Coastguard and RNLI North Berwick Lifeboat were called out around 6pm on Wednesday after reports of a medical emergency.

They headed to Yellowcraig beach to support other emergency services dealing with an injured horse rider.

North Berwick: Horse rider injured on beach rescued by coastguard in East Lothian

In an online statement they confirm: “A crew from Scottish Ambulance Service were on scene and had requested Coastguard support to extract the casualty from their position for onward care.

“Working in partnership, the casualty was safely packaged and carried to a waiting ambulance. East Lothian Police were also in attendance.

“We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.

“Remember if you see someone or something you are concerned about on the shoreline, cliffs, mud or water. Dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard. If in doubt call!”

The alternative contact number for the Coastguard, 01224592334 where you can pass information.

