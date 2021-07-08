A number of thefts from motor vehicles have been reported in the North Berwick area in recent days (Photo: Google Maps).

Local residents are being reminded to pay particular attention to the security of their vehicle following what police have described as a ‘number of reported incidents.’

All the incidents where theft has occurred from a motor vehicle in the area are being investigated by the police to identify the person or people responsible.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Local residents are reminded to pay particular attention to the security of their motor vehicles.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are urging residents to take preventative measures such as locking their car and ensuring all windows/sun roofs are closed.

They are also urging people to ensure no valuables are left on display within their vehicles and asking them to park their vehicles in busier well-lit areas where possible.

Any suspicious behaviour can be reported to Police Scotland on non-emergency number 101.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.