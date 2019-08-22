Numerous reports of 'massive explosions' heard over Edinburgh during early hours

Numerous people have reported hearing three or four 'loud bangs' in Edinburgh during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Reports of the 'massive explosions' were heard from various parts of the Capital, including Leith, Pilrig, Comely Bank and New Town just before 2am.

Edna McLeod, of Comely Bank Road, described how she heard the first bangs and then saw "big flashes" near the entrance to the Accies sports ground across the street.

She said: "It was about 1.50am. I was in bed and I heard this large bang and, maybe a minute later, another one.

"Then I got out of bed, wondering 'What's going on?' I looked out the side window and couldn't see anything, then I went to the front window and there was another one, two - big flashes accompanied by bangs."

@Kane92Blue took to Twitter to say: "Just heard 4 massive explosions from Pilrig," while @CGilmourMusic added: "Yep I heard 3 bangs and I’m in Leith."

@IamGardo said: "Sounded right outside the window will now be awake for the rest of the night."

Mary Gater posted in Edinburgh Crime & Breaking Incidents Facebook group to ask: "Anyone else hear the big bangs in New Town at 1.50am? Too late for the fireworks."

Caroline Walker responded to say: "We hear the fireworks every night for the tattoo but this sounded different. No sirens though."

@ChristyCantwell believes they may have the answer to the mysterious bangs, writing on Twitter: "Can confirm fireworks, I saw them from my window. Looked to be Inverlieth. Someone mentioned them being very loud at Comely Bank so checks out."

Police Scotland said they received no reports of hearing loud bangs.