Ocean Terminal announces 50 job roles at Debenhams, EE, Boots, Frankie & Benny's and Pure Gym

More than 50 retail and leisure job vacancies are being advertised at a host of outlets in Ocean Terminal.

To help companies fill the job roles, a three-day recruitment drive will be held at the shopping centre in Leith this weekend - Friday October 4th to Sunday October 6th.

Ocean Terminal has announced a recruitment drive for more than 50 job roles. Pic: JPI Media/ Willy Barton/Electric Egg-Shutterstock

READ MORE: Ocean Terminal makeover inspired by ‘dazzle ships’ berthed at Leith during World War I

A mixture of full-time permanent roles, as well as seasonal vacancies are available with a variety of businesses taking part including Debenhams, Boots, Frankie & Benny’s, EE and Pure Gym.

The brands taking part will be hosting stalls outside their outlets allowing candidates to find out more about the vacancies available.

Michelle Macleod, deputy centre manager at Ocean Terminal, said: "The last quarter of the year is always an extremely busy time for both retail and leisure outlets as they get ready for the festive season.

READ MORE: New market which overlooks Royal Yacht Britannia coming to Ocean Terminal

"Footfall figures have remained steady over the summer and these final three months typically attract higher numbers as we approach the half term school holidays, Halloween and then enter the Christmas countdown from mid-November.

“It is really encouraging that there are so many opportunities available and we hope this will encourage people to pop in, have a chat and hopefully find their next dream job.”

The recruitment drive will take place during store opening hours each day.