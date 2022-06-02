New record holder Pebbles, who lives in Taylors, South Carolina, earned the title of ‘Oldest Dog Living’ from Guinness World Records on May 17, when she was 22 years and 50 days old.

Bobby and Julie Gregory, who welcomed Pebbles into their family in March 2000, say she loves listening to country music – and sleeping.

Guinness World Records crowned TobyKeith, a Chihuahua, as the oldest living dog in April.

TobyKeith, who was born on January 9, 2001, was 21 years and 66 days old on March 16 this year.

But as the news spread, the Gregorys quickly realised their dog was in fact even older, as Pebbles was born on March 28, 2000.

Julie told Guinness World Records: “Bobby was sitting on the couch and friends and family started texting and calling about a story they saw about a 21-year-old dog getting the record.”

“When I saw TobyKeith's story all over the news, I applied,” she added.

Pebbles, a Toy Fox Terrier from South Carolina, now holds the record for being the world's oldest living dog.

Soon after, Julie's application was confirmed by Guinness World Records – and now Pebbles is the new record holder.

Julie told Guinness World Records that her secret to pet longevity is to treat each aninal “like family because they are. Give them a happy, positive environment as much as possible, good clean food, and proper healthcare.”