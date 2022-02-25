In a post on social media the star said he was “gutted” to be sharing the bad news but the major operation was needed and went well.

Among the cancelled summer shows was a performance on July 8 at Edinburgh Castle.

Alongside pictures of him in hospital with a full-leg cast, Murs wrote: “I’m recovering in hospital but it means I’m having to cancel all my summer shows this year whilst I focus on my rehab.

Olly Murs cancels summer show at Edinburgh Castle following major knee surgery. (Photo credit: Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images)

"I’m so bloody sorry but my focus now is on recovering and I’ll keep you all updated on how I’m getting on!”

He added that refunds will be available for anyone who was due to see him and he asked fans to keep an eye out for emails from their ticketing agent over the next few days.

Full list of cancelled dates:

JuneFriday 10th Live At Botanic Gardens, BelfastSaturday 11th Live At The Marquee, CorkFriday 17th Royal Hospital Chelsea, LondonSaturday 25th Cinch Stadium Franklin Gardens, Northampton

JulyFriday 1st Live In The Wyldes, CornwallFriday 8th Edinburgh Castle, EdinburghSaturday 9th Harewood House, LeedsTuesday 12th Blickling Estate, NorwichWednesday 13th Old Milton, Chewton GlenThursday 14th Bath Royal Crescent, BathSaturday 16th Warwick Castle, WarwickThursday 21th Cardiff Castle, CardiffFriday 22nd Bitts Park, CarlisleSaturday 23rd Racecourse, NewcastleWednesday 27th Powderham Castle, Exeter

AugustFriday 5th Racecourse, Haydock ParkFriday 12th Stadiwm Zip World, Colwyn BaySaturday 13th Northern Meeting Park, Inverness

