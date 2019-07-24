'One in a million chance' - Edinburgh Amazon worker helps reunite man with lost passport in time for vital work trip

An Edinburgh Amazon worker helped reunite a man with his lost passport in time for a vital business trip to get feedback on a therapeutic device for cancer patients.

Tim Jones from Swansea, who co-founded medtech company SymPhysis Medical, discovered his passport was missing when he was packing for the important business trip. He was due to travel to Rome to meet doctors to get feedback on a new device that aids therapeutic treatment for breast and lung cancer patients.

After searching his home he gave up hope and asked for a replacement - but it would mean missing key meetings in Europe

He decided to contact the Amazon customer services team in Edinburgh on the off chance he had left it in a laptop bag which he returned to the company.

The Welshman admitted there was a "one in a million chance" his passport would be in the bag he returned to Amazon, but he wanted to give it a try.

After contacting the customer service team he was amazed to get a call back just five hours later from Marc Jury to say his passport had been found by Jonathan Henry, who works at Amazon's customer fulfilment centre in Swansea - minute's from Tim's home town.

Tim, who now lives in Galway in Ireland, said: "I had already started the process of trying to get a new passport but I thought I’d call Amazon. Why not? Maybe they’d be able to help.

"I made the call to the customer service team and I spoke to a man named Marc. I was instantly impressed by how much he wanted to help me. I knew the chances of the passport being found were small, but Marc made me feel that if anyone was going to find it, it was going to be him.

"Thankfully and almost miraculously, a few hours after speaking to Marc, he called me back to say that my passport had been found. I couldn’t believe it – I was so lucky.

"I was looking at an important work project being delayed, which would have caused issues for so many people.

“I can’t begin to tell you how bad the situation made me feel, but within a few hours, Marc and Jonathan had gone above and beyond to solve my problem. It’s quite incredible. ”

Within hours of finding the passport, Amzaon's customer service team had shopped the document back to him and he received it the next day.

The speedy work meant he could still go to the meeting with leading doctors in Rome.

Upon learning the reason for Tim’s trip, Marc said: "When I learned about Tim’s trip and the work that he does, it really resonated with me as I recently lost my mum to cancer and it was hard not to feel emotional and personally invested. It was a long shot, but I am so thrilled that with the help of my colleague Jonathan, we were able to track the passport down and save the day for Tim."

Tim’s luck grew further when a colleague suggested that because of his good fortune with Amazon locating his passport, he should buy a lottery ticket. He did just that and ended up winning €2,000 on a recent Euromillions draw.

Tim added: "I have had a spell of very good luck but it couldn’t have happened without the tenacity of Marc and Jonathan, their work and dedication to helping me has had a huge impact on my life both personally and professionally and I cannot thank them enough.

"In anticipation of my next trip, I have put my passport in a very safe place."