Opening date revealed for The Portobello Bookshop which will stock around 8,000 titles

The opening date for a new independent bookshop on Portobello High Street has been revealed.

The Portobello Bookshop, which will stock around 8,000 titles, is set to open its doors to the public on Wednesday, July 24.

The space is also planned to host a “vibrant programme of events”.

READ MORE: New library opens at Portobello primary school after two year ‘collective effort’

The new shop in Portobello will also feature a “really special children’s section”.

Speaking when the shop announced it would be opening, owner Jack Clark said now is the “perfect time” to launch the store.

Mr Clark, who has a background in photography, had been working at the Shelter bookshop in Stockbridge. When the Portobello premises - a former restaurant - became available he decided to act.

Speaking to The Bookseller, Mr Clark said: “It’s an ideal place for a bookshop, as they have a thriving and highly community-oriented high street. I saw a community consultation that was conducted a couple of years ago, and a high number of respondents said that one of the elements missing from the area was a local bookshop.

READ MORE: VIDEO: First look inside Edinburgh's new Toppings bookshop ahead of opening

“When this premises became available I thought it was the perfect time and place to open somewhere.”

He added that Scotland has a “really vibrant publishing and bookselling scene now” and hopes his project can add to Edinburgh’s literary charm.