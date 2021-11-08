Hayley Mills

Oscar​-winning Hayley Mills, ​best known for classic films such ​as Pollyanna,​ ​The Parent Trap​ ​and the acclaimed Whistle Down the Wind,​ will be in town to promote her new book​,​ Forever Young, a memoir of the first 21 years of her fascinating life​, accompanied by her son Crispian Mills, front-man of Kula Shaker, who supported his​ mother in ​the writing of her memoirs.

​In the book, the 75-year-old, who is daughter of the late veteran British actor Sir John Mills, ​recalls her life​ ​in ​both ​London and on​ the​ family farm in Sussex​, ​the bright lights of Hollywood​, ​driving with ​The Beatles' George Harrison in his E-Type Jaguar​ as well as revealing tales of ​mismanagement, bankruptcy and strained family relationships.

​Chaired by Jackie McGlone, the Literary Lunch will take place at noon, on December 2, when guests will be served a three-course lunch​,​ with champagne on arrival and refreshments.

F​ollowing the ​'in conversation​'​, a Q&A​ session will allow those in attendance to ask their own questions of the star​. There will also be an opportunity to purchase Forever Young and have it signin​g by ​the author.

Tickets for the event are ​priced £60 per person​ and are bookable in advance from The Royal Scots Club​ ​by emailing [email protected]

The Royal Scots Club Literary Lunches: Hayley Mills​, ​Abercromby Place, Thursday​, ​December​ 2, ​noon

