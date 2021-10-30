Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in Outlander

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Currently riding a wave of global acclaim for his Golden Globe-winning role as Logan Roy in four seasons of HBO's Succession, Dundee actor and Royal Lyceum favourite Brian Cox returns to Edinburgh on Tuesday, November 2, to launch his highly anticipated memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, at the Assembly Rooms, in an event organised by Blackwell’s book shop.

​The theatrical legend of stage and screen​ will discuss his rags-to-riches life story​. A tale​ like no other,​ it's​ a seminal autobiography that ​has been said to '​both capture Cox’s distinctive voice and his very soul​'​.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession

From Titus Andronicus with the Royal Shakespeare Company to ​becoming the original Hannibal Lecter in the movie Manhunter to media magnate Logan Roy​, ​Cox has h​ad an​ extraordinary life.​ ​

Growing up in Dundee, ​he lost his father ​aged just eight and was brought up by​ ​three elder sisters ​after his mother’s nervous breakdowns and ultimate hospitali​s​ation. Joining ​Dundee Repertory Theatre at the age of ​just 15​, he began a journey that would ultimately take him to Hollywood.

​Emotional, with laughs along the way, the memoir is being tipped to be ​a classic in the vein of David Niven’s The Moon’s a Balloon and Michael Caine’s What’s It All About.​ ​

T​ickets for the event, which is the only Scottish date on Cox's book tour, cost £10 and are available here. ​A combination ticket, which includes a copy of Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, is also available here, priced £20.

O​utlander favourite Sam Heughan, meanwhile, comes to the Usher Hall on Sunday, November 7, where he will be joined by Graham McTavish ​for ​an ​exclusive event to celebrate the publication of their new book, The Clanlands Almanac​ -​ A seasonal guide to all things Scotland.

L​ive in conversation, ​Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser in the Starz historical drama, and McTavish, who plays Dougal Mackenzie​ in the series, w​ill ​turn tour guides once again as they take ​the audience on an adventure through Scottish legends and traditions.

​Working their way ​through the calendar year, the ​pair will explore different regions, adventures, castles, battles and​,​ of course​,​ drams, prompted by the seasons. From First Footing to Samhain, Fringe Festival frolics to whisky lore, ​the actors will share personal stories and tips as only these chalk-and-cheese friends ​with a knack for storytelling ​can.

The actor-authors say, “This almanac is a top down, pedal to the metal up and down odyssey through the many byways of a Scottish year. Much is explored, all is shared. It is a camper van cornucopia of all things Alba.”Tickets for the event are priced from ​​£​33 to ​£44 ​and include a copy of the book​ are available here. ​​

Brian Cox: Putting the Rabbit in the Hat​, ​Assembly Rooms​, George Street, ​T​uesday​, ​November​ 2​, 7pm

Sam Heughan & Graham McTavish – The Clanlands Almanac​, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Sunday, November 7, 2.30pm

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription