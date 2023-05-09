Sam Heughan says he would love to work again with Love Again co-star Priyanka Chopra – but next time on a Bollywood film.

While doing the promotional rounds for the pair’s new rom-com, which hits Edinburgh cinemas on May 10, the Scottish star revealed he would be open to working with Chopra on a Hindi movie.

But Heughan, who has played Highland warrior Jamie Fraser in Outlander since 2014, admitted he would need to do some work on his singing and dancing skills first.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the 43-year-old was asked if he would consider doing a Bollywood film in the future. He replied: “Do you know, we were talking about Bollywood there, and obviously I need to learn to sing and dance.”

Chopra, who had joined him for the interview, added: “We don’t have to learn how to sing, we have playback singers for that. Little dancing might be allowed, a lot of our actors don’t know how to dance but you know as long as you have a little rhythm you are good.”

Heughan admitted that, while rhythm isn’t his strongest suit, he’d be up for giving it a go. “Obviously I would love to work with PeeCee again, so maybe that’s next,” he said. “We will do a Hindi movie. Yes, I am game for that.”

In Love Again, Heughan and Chopra star alongside Celine Dion, who plays a fictionalised version of herself.

Music journalist Rob Burns (Heughan) is assigned to write a feature on the singer, but he gets distracted by a series of texts sent to his new phone by a total stranger. They are from children’s book illustrator Mira Ray (Chopra), who is struggling to cope with the death of her fiance two years ago.

She is sending texts to her late partner’s old mobile phone, bunaware that the number has been randomly reassigned to the journalist. Rob is deeply moved by the heartflet texts, and he ropes in Dion to rationalise his feelings for someone he’s never even met.

Heughan recently opened up about his family’s move to Edinburgh when he was a young boy – saying it was like a “like a whole new world for him”.

In his memoir Waypoints, which topped the New York Times bestseller list, he talks about what it was like to be uprooted from a quiet community to a bustling city.

In a chapter titled ‘The Wake-Up Call’, he reveals that his family moved to Edinburgh so his mother could enrol at Edinburgh College of Art.

He writes: “After years of living in a quiet community, my mother, my brother and I packed our belongings for what felt like a whole new world.

“Swapping the stable and the castle ruins for a suburban street in Edinburgh, we set about settling in for this new chapter in our lives.

“It was a big change, but also hugely exciting for two young lads like Cirdan and me. I had just finished at my little primary school, so I started high school at the same time as all my new classmates.

“It was a little overwhelming to begin with, but since I could now see without the dreaded glasses, I soon started to make friends and feel comfortable in a crowd.”

The 12-year-old Heughan attended James Gillespie's High School, which he recalls as having “very strong on rules and discipline”.

He also remembers a run-in with the school’s head teacher, after an incident involving a carton of milk.

Heughan writes: “On one occasion, I came very close to getting into trouble from the top.

“At the time, I had just been made a school prefect... The incident began with a milk carton. I had been tasked with helping to dish them out at break time to pupils who were part of a milk-in-schools scheme.

“On finding one left over, I decided to join the scheme for one break only... A moment later, like a gunslinger in some two-bit town, the headmistress stepped out.”

