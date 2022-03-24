Outlander Season 6 is here and with it new character Allan Christie, played by Alexander Vlahos.

He is part of the Christie family, a new group of characters this season who are set to cause havoc in Fraser’s Ridge.

Speaking at the Outlander Season 6 world premiere, Vlahos said: “The Christies arrive and they immediately in episode one cause chaos.”

Here’s what we know about Allan Christie and actor Alexander Vlahos.

Who is Allan Christie in Outlander Season 6? Who plays him?

Allan is the brother of Malva and son of Tom Christie, a serious and pious man who does not see eye to eye with Jamie Fraser.

Alexander Vlahos at the Outlander Season 6 premiere in London (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Starzplay)

He is played by Alexander Vlahos, a Welsh actor best known for roles in Versailles and Merlin.

Speaking about his character, Vlahos said: "Allan has a very dark history. He’s also trying to find his way in the world.

"He’s come over to Fraser’s Ridge to try and take a claim of a little bit of his own manhood.”

His character has more to him than meets the eye, and – if the show is going to follow the books – has a dark path ahead.

Alexander Vlahos as Allan Christie in Outlander Season 6 (Outlander Starz)

Who is Alexander Vlahos from Outlander? Age and previous roles

Alexander Vlahos is a 33-year-old actor and director from Tumble in South Wales.

The son of a Greek father and Welsh mother, Vlahos studied acting at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff.

His big break came when he played Mordred in the BBC series Merlin back in 2012, taking over the role from Asa Butterfield (Sex Education).

Since, Vlahos starred in BBC drama Privates as Private Keenan and took to the stage as Malcolm in Macbeth with Kenneth Branagh.

Period dramas he has worked on include Versailles as Philippe, Duke of Orléans, and more recently as Charles Lockhart in Sanditon.

He joined the global phenomenon Outlander for Season 6, and has since spoken out about the fan reaction.

Vlahos said: “I am, beyond happy and proud, that these two brilliantly eccentric, troubled but deeply personal roles in Allan and Lockhart are meaning so much to you all.

"Makes this actor nonsense rewarding. Thank you #Sanditon & #Outlander fans. You da best.”

