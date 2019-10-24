'Overlooked' rockstar budgie Rocky in need of an 'adoring owner'

The bird is in the care of the Edinburgh and Lothians Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre and has been there for almost seven months.

Scotland's animal welfare charity said that they hope love will "take flight" for the yellow budgie, named Rocky.

Rocky is described as "sweet but shy" and has some feather loss which could be permanent. He also suffers from a respiratory problem due to an infection.

Rocky the budgie who is in need of a forever home (Photo: Scottish SPCA)

Diane Aitchison, manager of the rehoming centre, said: "Rocky is our own little rockstar with heaps of personality.

“He has been in our care for 198 days so we are desperate to find his forever home.

“Rocky is sweet but shy. He will need to be kept indoors as the only bird in the home due to a respiratory infection.

“He also has some feather loss which he may always have.

“An experienced owner would be beneficial to build Rocky’s confidence and bring him out of his shell.

“He will thrive in a home with lots of physical and mental stimulation. He loves company so will need someone to provide him with an environment where he can be sociable.”