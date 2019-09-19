Panda born at Edinburgh Zoo...and he has a VERY Scottish name

A baby red panda born at Edinburgh Zoo has been named Ruaraidh.

The baby was delivered to mum Ginger in July but has been kept under close wraps ever since.

The little fella made his public debut today after undergoing his first health check with head vet Simon Girling and keeper Leanne Deacon.

The team at People’s Postcode Lottery, whose players funded the wildlife conservation charity’s red panda enclosure in 2017, named the kit Ruaridh meaning red-haired king.

Ruaridh was born in July to mum Ginger, who arrived in February 2017 from Dierenrijk in the Netherlands, and dad Bruce, who arrived in March 2016 from Safaripark Beekse Bergen also in the Netherlands.

The kit will soon start to explore outside after spending his first few months in the den.

You can find out more about the species and the threats red pandas face in the wild at Edinburgh Zoo's website