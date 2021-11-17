The Leave Nothing but Pawprints project will see dog poo on the path between Harlow car park and Harlaw house spray painted with a pink, non-toxic, biodegradable paint, over the next few weeks.

This is to highlight the issue as an estimated 10 per cent of dog poos are currently left behind by dog owners.

So far 70 dog poos have been targeted in the project.

