Pentland Hills: New project launched to tackle dog poo problem in the Pentlands

Pentland Hills Regional Park has announced a new project aimed at highlighting the extent of the dog poo problem in the area.

By Beth Murray
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 7:58 pm

The Leave Nothing but Pawprints project will see dog poo on the path between Harlow car park and Harlaw house spray painted with a pink, non-toxic, biodegradable paint, over the next few weeks.

This is to highlight the issue as an estimated 10 per cent of dog poos are currently left behind by dog owners.

So far 70 dog poos have been targeted in the project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
'Out of control' rent hike claims as new figures reveal costs of renting one bed...

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Pentland Hills: New project launched to tackle dog poo problem in the Pentlands. (Picture credit: Pentland Hills Regional Park)
Pentland Hills