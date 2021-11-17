Pentland Hills: New project launched to tackle dog poo problem in the Pentlands
Pentland Hills Regional Park has announced a new project aimed at highlighting the extent of the dog poo problem in the area.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 7:58 pm
The Leave Nothing but Pawprints project will see dog poo on the path between Harlow car park and Harlaw house spray painted with a pink, non-toxic, biodegradable paint, over the next few weeks.
This is to highlight the issue as an estimated 10 per cent of dog poos are currently left behind by dog owners.
So far 70 dog poos have been targeted in the project.
