Pet of the Week: 'Cheeky lad' Max who loves chasing tennis balls is looking for his forever home

Meet Max, the two-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier currently living at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, who is hoping to find his forever family.

Medium-sized Max has bags of potential but he needs an experienced and dedicated owner who is prepared to work hard on his training.

He is a cheeky lad who needs to work on his manners and learn some boundaries, he isn’t too keen on other dogs either so he needs to spend time working on his socialisation skills.

He has been working hard while he has been staying with the good folk down in Seafield and really enjoys his training sessions, especially when he gets some tasty treat rewards.

He has an independent nature but he is very affectionate with people that he knows and loves a cuddle and a good bum scratch.

He loves his toys, and absolutely adores chasing after a tennis ball, which is a great way to get him to burn off some of his excess energy.

He does have a lot of energy and will need plenty of exercise to stop him getting frustrated. Max is looking for an adult only home where he will be the only pet.

If you are interested in one of our pets of the week head over to www.edch.org.uk, call 0131 669 5331 or visit Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, 26 Seafield Road East, Edinburgh, EH15 1EH

