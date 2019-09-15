Pet of the Week: Could you give affectionate Alfie who loves to cuddle his forever home?

Meet Alfie, the eight-year-old springer spaniel labrador cross who is currently looking for his forever family at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

Alfie is the first Pet of the Week to be featured on the Evening News website in our new series, which will aim to get more loveable pets out of temporary accomodation and settled into their new lives in Edinburgh and around the Lothians.

Alfie is a very energetic boy who is constantly on the go

The medium-sized male is very energetic and is constantly on the go.

He needs an active home where he can get plenty of exercise and mental stimulation.

He likes playing with squeaky toys, he loves tennis balls, is great at playing fetch, and enjoys activity toys.

He loves food as well and is always happy to spend time munching on a frozen stuffed Kong or enjoying something tasty on a lick mat.

Alfie would like an adult only home without children, and will need a few visits before going home with his new owner.

He is an affectionate boy who loves a cuddle and is sure to make a great companion.

He can be very excitable which can lead to him being rather vocal at times, so he is looking for a patient owner who can work on his training.

He doesn’t mind other dogs but prefers to do his own thing so would like to be the only dog in his home.

If you are interested in meeting Alfie, or one of Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home's other pets, visit www.edch.org.uk, call 0131 669 5331 or visit Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, 26 Seafield Road East, Edinburgh, EH15 1EH