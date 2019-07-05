Pictured: Trio of rare albino squirrels spotted in Edinburgh garden

A resident in Barnton was left feeling rather squirrely after spotting what could be a family of albino rodents in his back garden.

The animal was spotted in an Edinburgh garden.

Richard Brand said: “The white squirrels have been visiting my garden for about a year now eating my birds peanuts. I think there are at least two of them, but there may be three. They are pure white with red eyes and is really just something you do not see everyday.”

The rodents have proved elusive but Mr Brand was finally able to photograph one of the creatures eating from the bird feeder.

Previous reports from wildlife organisations have said that only about 50 such creatures are thought to live in the UK. This means that 6 per cent of the UK albino squirrel population live in a back garden in Barnton.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Wildlife Trust said: “Both grey and red squirrels can be born with white fur due to genetic conditions. Albino animals can be more vulnerable to predators because they stand out in the environment and have poorer eyesight. We’d encourage people to record sightings of squirrels to scottishsquirrels.org.uk."