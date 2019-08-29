Pictures emerge of extremely rare albino squirrel spotted in Kirkliston

A rare albino squirrel has been spotted in Kirkliston.

Michelle Dearn snapped the unaware squirrel as it crossed Manse Road in Kirkliston at around 7am on Thursday.

The animals are usually vulnerable to predators as their white coats stand out against their green and brown surroundings most of the year.

Experts believe the chances of a squirrel being born completely white are around one in one hundred thousand.

Michelle told the Evening News: "I spotted the squirrel around 7am this morning crossing over Manse Road.

"There are small wooded areas on the other side of the road which it seems to be a regular visitor to."

The all-white rodents have previously been spotted in Barnton when they invaded a resident's garden, and the Evening News has previously published amazing pictures of them enjoying the Capital's snowfall last year.

For Michelle, this wasn't the first time she has come across the natural phenominon.

She added: "I have been lucky and spotted it in my back garden before but this is the first time I’ve spotted him in quite a while."

