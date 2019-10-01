Pictures emerge of Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams filming 'embrace scene' for Eurovision movie on Calton Hill

The first pictures of Hollywood stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams filming for the Netflix comedy spoof Eurovision have emerged.

The actors were spotted on Arthur’s Seat and Calton Hill as filming got underway.

Filming has been taking place on Calton Hill.

The two play Icelandic singers who are given the opportunity to perform at the famous song contest when it was held in the Scottish Capital in 1972.

On Tuesday, the two were seen on embracing on a Calton Hill bench as they filmed a scene in which the co-stars almost kissed.

Dressed for the 70s era in which the upcoming comedy is set, McAdams wore a brightly coloured striped jacket while Ferrell donned what seemed to be a leather jacket for the scene.

Yesterday, the 52-year-old actor was seen on Arthur’s Seat wearing bright yellow overalls and matching jacket over a plaid shirt while sporting long, damp hair.

McAdams was also seen on location wearing a pink and white jacket, maroon trousers and a black and white striped jumper with her blonde hair knotted.

The scene also appeared to show miniature Icelandic red elves houses built into Arthur’s Seat and the stars sitting by them.

Also starring in the film, which is set to be released on Netflix, are James Bond star Pierce Brosnan, singer and former Disney Channel actress Demi Lovato and Beauty and the Beast’s Dan Stevens.

As research for the film’s characters and scenarios, Ferrell attended the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal and also spoke with contestants backstage.

Over the next two weeks the cast will film at locations in the Old Town, New Town and Newhaven.