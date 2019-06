Have your say

Police rushed to a residential street in Leith during the morning rush hour on Friday.

They were called to a property on Iona Street in Leith at 8.20am on today after a call from the member of the public.

The police were at the scene on Iona Street in Leith. PIC: Iain Kay - Edinburgh Crime and Incidents Facebook group

An eye witness said they saw at least two police cars and an ambulance at the scene.

Police Scotland confirmed to the Edinburgh Evening News a man has taken his life at the property.