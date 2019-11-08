Police issue urgent appeal to find missing woman last seen in Leith on Bonfire Night

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information to help trace missing woman Megan Jo Guild, 30, last seen in Leith on Bonfire Night.

She was last seen at around 9.30pm on November 5 in the Leith area.

She is described as 5'5 tall, slim, long blonde hair, possibly wearing a white jacket and a tan handbag.

Megan Jo Guild hasn't been seen since Bonfire Night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...