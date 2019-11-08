Police issue urgent appeal to find missing woman last seen in Leith on Bonfire Night

Megan Jo Guild hasn't been seen since Bonfire Night.

By Joe Cawthorn
Friday, 8th November 2019, 8:26 am
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 8:31 am

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information to help trace missing woman Megan Jo Guild, 30, last seen in Leith on Bonfire Night.

She was last seen at around 9.30pm on November 5 in the Leith area.

She is described as 5'5 tall, slim, long blonde hair, possibly wearing a white jacket and a tan handbag.

Anyone with information can report it via 101, quoting incident number 943 of 06/11/2019.