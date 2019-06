Have your say

Police have issued a public appeal in the hope of finding missing Kirkcaldy woman Megan Wilkie.

32-year-old Megan has been missing from the Kirkcaldy area since last night (June 13).

32-year-oldMegan has beenmissing from the Kirkcaldy area since last night (June 13).

She is described as 5ft 7" tall with brown shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a tan jacket, blue jeans and a woolly tammy style hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.