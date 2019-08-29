Police make direct appeal to missing Alex Ferguson last seen in Granton

Police have made a direct appeal to missing man Alex Ferguson who was last seen in Granton.

The 40-year-old man was last seen on August 27 and police have concerns over his welfare.

Can you help find missing Alex Ferguson?

Speaking directly to him, police said on social media: "Alex - if you see this please get in touch with someone so we can know you are safe."

They are also asking the public for help and have asked anyone who may have seen Alex since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1735 of the 27th August 2019.

