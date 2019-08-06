Police need your help to trace missing London man with links to Edinburgh

Have your say

Police in London have issued an appeal to help trace a missing man who has links to Edinburgh.

Nabeel Akram, 38, has been reported missing by Waltham Forest police department in the east end of the English capital.

Waltham Forest Police department issued the plea, asking: "Can you help us find 38-year-old Nabeel Akram?

"He has been missing from Manor Road, E10 since 3 August.

"He has links to Scotland and may be in the Edinburgh area."

Edinburgh police followed up the appeal by saying: "Please see this missing person appeal. Nabeel may be in the Edinburgh area."

Anyone with information on Nabeel's whereabouts should contact police on 101.