Police Scotland share heartbreaking news of force dog's terminal cancer

Police officers have shared their sadness after scans revealed that a force dog has terminal cancer.



Police Dog Buck recently underwent an operation to remove his spleen in an effort to save the animal from the deadly disease.



However, scans undertaken after the operation have revealed that the cancer has spread through the German Shepherd's body and is no longer treatable.



In a tweet Police Scotland Dogs said PD Buck will spend his remaining months with his handler.



They wrote: "Sad news from us tonight, following on from the operation to remove Police Dog Bucks spleen, a follow up scan has revealed the cancer has spread within his body and is no longer treatable.



"He will now be retired to live his last few months with his handler Constable Rae #PDBuck"



Members of the public have paid tribute to the beloved force pooch.



Mags G @MagzyG1963 tweeted: "Horrible nasty disease Enjoy your retirement Buck, your dad will spoil you rotten with endless tummy rubs and cuddles. Thank you for your service beautiful boy."



While Jamie @Jamies_Life added: "Oh my god.... lots of treatos, scruffles & cuddles #PDBuck you have been a fantastic thief taker & #Landshark... all my love & pawtastic thoughts for you & handler Roe."



And Anne @me2unlucky wrote: "Such sad news I hope his handler is good at giving big soft hugs as this beautiful boy deserves them constantly, I hope Buck can be as pain free as possible to enjoy what time he has as a retired PD."