Police 'seriously concerned' for welfare of Scottish woman missing on Isle of Wight

Police are 'seriously concerned' for the welfare of a Scottish woman who sparked a huge search after going missing with no phone or money from her workplace on the Isle of Wight.

Rosie Johnson, 22, who is originally from Glasgow, was last seen at the children's activity centre where she works near the village of Wooton on the island, which is off the coast of Portsmouth in southern England.

A major land, sea, and air search is underway, with police urging local residents to check any sheds, outbuildings or boats for any sign of the Glasgow University graduate.

Rosie was last seen Little Canada activity centre in Wootton on the evening of Sunday, 23 June.

She is described as having mousey brown hair and is of slim build, and was last seen wearing a dark blue puffa jacket and trousers.

Rosie is the niece of Edinburgh MSP Daniel Johnson, who tweeted: "My niece, Rosie, is missing.

"Could anyone with information please contact the @IOWightPolice"

Inspector Andy McDonald of Hampshire Constabulary, said: “We have serious concerns for Rosie’s welfare. Information suggests she is still on the island so this is where we are focussing our search. However, we would ask anyone with any information about her whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.

“I would like to repeat our request for members of the Wootton community and surrounding areas to check any sheds, outbuildings or boats. Please carry out a thorough search and call us on 101 if you think you see or find anything that could assist our search.

“Residents will notice a lot of activity in the area today while we carry out our enquiries. If they have any concerns, they are encouraged to come and talk to us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44190217273